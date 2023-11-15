Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed joy the investment made in renovating the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is paying off.

Mr Ofori-Atta has revealed the park currently rakes in GH₵1 million every month.

Presenting the 2024 budget on Wednesday, the Finance Minister said the revenue is the highest so far since the edifice was opened in 1993.

In addition, the facility he noted has recorded it highest and historic patronage of 98,000 visitors since the redevelopment.

Mr. Ofori-Atta acknowledged the Year of Return drive, led by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has contributed immensely to the numbers.

“Since opening in 1993, the Park had the highest number of 98,000 visitors in 2019, during the Year of Return. However, four months after the recent face-lift in July, the number of visitors increased to about 150,000.

“Revenues subsequently increased from a paltry GHS30,000 per month to an average GH₵1 million per month,” he lauded.

The park was redeveloped, modernised and commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in July 2023.

The edifice was redesigned by 26-year-old Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 30 years after its establishment.

