In a momentous occasion on July 4, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially commissioned the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a significant historic monument in Ghana.

The project, with a budget of approximately $3.5 million, has breathed new life into the park, paying tribute to the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and serving as the final resting place for him and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

During the unveiling, the First Man noted the significance of Dr Kwame Nkrumah saying: “It is gratifying to note that it has not only been renovated, but it has been completely modernise to befit the status of the final resting place of the man who lead us to independence in 1957 and became Ghana’s first president, the celebrated Kwame Nkrumah.”

He continued, “It in line to make the park one of the top tourist destinations in West Africa. As the outstanding pan Africanist of this generation, the burial site of Dr Nkrumah must be appropriate to a status of exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism.”

Situated along the coast of Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park occupies the former British colonial Polo Grounds, where Dr Kwame Nkrumah famously declared Ghana’s independence.

Constructed in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, the park stands as a testament to Ghana’s heritage and was opened to the public in 1992.

Over the years, the park has attracted visitors from around the world, with an annual count of approximately 98,000 individuals who come to pay homage to Ghana’s first President and learn about his life and legacy. As one of the top 10 most visited sites in the country, the park holds immense cultural and historical significance.

Despite its popularity, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park had not undergone significant renovations in its 25-year existence. Issues such as malfunctioning fountains, leaky roofs in the museum, and deteriorating facilities had impacted the overall visitor experience.

Recognizing the pivotal role of tourism in Ghana’s development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared tourism a vital factor for social advancement upon assuming office in 2017.

To enhance the tourism sector and address constraints impeding its growth, the President secured a $40 million loan facility from the World Bank through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in 2018.

On July 19, 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, commenced the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum. The project aimed to preserve the park’s historical value, expand its visitor capacity, and improve service delivery.

The comprehensive redevelopment, costing approximately $3.5 million, introduced several notable additions and improvements.

These include a presidential library within a receptive facility, offering visitors access to an extensive collection of historical materials and documents related to Dr Nkrumah’s life and legacy.

Meanwhile, a gift shop has also been established, providing visitors with unique memorabilia, while a restaurant offers a diverse culinary experience.

To enhance convenience and comfort, the park now features upgraded toilet facilities and an expanded car park with increased capacity for smoother and organized parking arrangements.

The surrounding infrastructure, including roads and drainage networks, has been improved to ensure visitor safety and mitigate issues during the rainy season.

One of the highlights of the redevelopment is the transformation of the existing fountain into an audiovisual spectacle.

Nonetheless, the upgraded fountain incorporates captivating visuals and synchronized music, creating a mesmerizing experience for all who visit.

Furthermore, the museum has undergone significant expansion, offering increased gallery space and state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities for an immersive and educational experience.

In addition to these enhancements, a digitalized ticketing system has equally been implemented for improved efficiency.

With the redevelopment now completed, the government’s commitment to uplifting this iconic monument reflects its understanding of its significance to Ghana’s history and its efforts.

