Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament, outlining the government’s commitment to making Ghana the preferred tourist destination in the sub-region.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Mr Ofori-Atta stated, “Mr. Speaker, Ghana remains the preferred tourist destination in the sub-region.”

He highlighted the importance of tourism to the nation’s economy, emphasizing the steady influx of both domestic and international tourists.

To capitalize on this, the Finance Minister has introduced an initiative to develop a night economy, creating dedicated spaces in cities to further boost tourism.

“As we promote ‘December in GH’ initiatives,” Ofori-Atta announced, “we will also work towards enhancing security and the lighting infrastructure.” Recognizing the significance of safety and proper lighting in promoting nighttime activities, the government aims to make cities more vibrant and welcoming for tourists and locals alike.

Meanwhile, a key development is the establishment of a specialized task force, composed of both public regulators and private sector actors, to spearhead the Night Economy initiative.

The Finance Minister said they have put in placevsecurity measures to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

This groundbreaking initiative is poised to bring about transformative changes in urban landscapes, with dedicated spaces for cultural events, entertainment, and other nighttime activities.

MORE: