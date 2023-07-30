Morocco gained their first-ever victory at a Women’s World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored Morocco’s first World Cup goal with a sixth-minute header as the north Africans, ranked 72nd in the world, stunned their 17th-ranked opponents.

Sixteen-year-old substitute Casey Phair fired wide for South Korea late on.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.

“We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off. This victory is for Morocco and Arabs, it’s the fruit of our hard work,” said Jraidi.

South Korea have now lost both matches and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat against Colombia on Sunday.

Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their first match in Group H, but were much better against South Korea.

There was only one shot on target in the first half, with Jraidi scoring with a diving header following Hanane Ait Elhaj’s cross for Morocco’s first-ever goal at the tournament.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, performed better in the second half, but could not find an equaliser.

Ji So-yun had a good chance with a central free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 82nd minute, but her effort did not clear the Morocco defensive wall.

Phair, who became the youngest player to ever play in a Fifa Women’s World Cup match when she came on in the 2-0 loss to Colombia, failed to hit the target with a late chance.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros said: “There’s a sense of pride for us to pull this first World Cup win out of the bag.

“We didn’t change our philosophy. The Korean team is not like the German team and we got off to a blinding start.

“We were efficient in the box, that was missing against Germany.”