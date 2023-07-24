Ary Borges scored the first hat-trick of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup as Brazil cruised to victory over Panama.

The winger netted a double in the first half and set up Bia Zaneratto shortly after the interval with a backheel, before heading home the fourth goal.

It means Brazil maintain their perfect record of winning all nine of their opening games at Women’s World Cups.

They are well placed to qualify from Group F, after France were held by Jamaica.

Both of Brazil’s goals in the opening 45 minutes came in similar fashion – perfectly clipped crosses from the left by Debinha, met by the head of Ary.

The first header beat Panama keeper Yenith Bailey, while the second was kept out but tucked away by Ary on the rebound.

Ary unselfishly gave up a chance to seal a hat-trick, laying off for team-mate Zaneratto to finish a superb team move into the roof of the net – but she completed her treble after 70 minutes by heading through Bailey’s legs.

Panama – one of eight first-time contenders in 2023 – were completely outclassed, rarely able to escape their own half.