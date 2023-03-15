Veteran trainer, Annor Walker, beleives local players have no place in the Black Stars squad due to their poor performance at the 2022 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies exited the tournament in the quarterfinals of the tournament hosted in Algeria.

Chris Hughton named a 25-man Black Stars squad for the doubleheader against Angola later this month with no home-based player in the team.

However, Walker has attributed the poor outing in Algeria to account for Hughton’s decision not to include any home-based player.

“It could be so, if we had won the trophy, definitely he would have asked or would have contacted the technical team so we recommend one or two players to the senior national team,” the FC Samartex coach told Accra-based Peace FM.

“The coach did the call-ups, maybe he doesn’t know much about the locally-based players, especially with the CHAN team.”

The decision to also leave out the home-based players is a step back for the league as there were two players called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 24 before travelling away for the return leg four days later.