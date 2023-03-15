Parliament has resumed the debate on the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) with the Majority and Minority at each other’s throat over the reality.

To the Majority, the NPP government was still delivering to Ghana even in the midst of difficulties, adding Ghana continues to make strides.

The MP for Tano North, Dr Freda Prempeh, said it was as a result of good works of government that Ghana was not in power outages (dumsor) and no Ghanaian had to queue for food or fuel.

Dorma East MP, Paul Twum Barima added that the Government drove Ghana onto the path of prosperity until those exogenous factors but will still come out of the woods.

However, James Agalga, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, said President Akufo-Addo got a lot of things wrong in his address.

Mr Agalga stated it was wrong for the President to speak without mentioning security breaches in Wa, Bawku and Ashaiman.

Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who also disagreed with the Majority lamented the health sector of the economy was deteriorating.

He cautioned Ghanaians over vaccines delivered from Nigeria which he said will last for six days.