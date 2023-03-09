President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday presented the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

The address was in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The President was to appear on February 28 but was rescheduled to March 8.

President Akufo-Addo, in his address among other things, presented his plans for the next two years of his administration.

In attendance was Vice President; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ex-Presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama, First Lady; Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff; Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief Justice; His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah and Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

Others included Chief of Defense Staff; Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonso, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu and traditional authorities.

Check out more photos below: