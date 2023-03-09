President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana has seen much development since it attained independence from colonial rule.

According to him, the Ghana which had about six million population with few modern amenities cannot be compared to today’s, which has a population of about 32 million with modern infrastructure and advanced technologies that have helped to improve lives.

“Sixty-six years since our independence, Ghana has taken steady strides to becoming a more developed country, the Ghana of 1957 is not the Ghana of 2023.

“We have come a long way since the days of our six million population, with very few modern amenities for its people, to today’s population of 32 million, with a growing stock of modern infrastructure, spanning drones to supply our medicines, to the Ghana Card which identifies each of us as proudly Ghanaian,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments while delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The President indicated that things may be dire today, but Ghanaians should be grateful and appreciate the benefits and the blessings they enjoy.

“Our petrol stations have fuel and we have been spared long winding queues to fuel our vehicles, our markets and shops are by the Grace of God, well stocked and we have not been faced with the prospect of the rationing of basic necessities such as fruits and vegetables,” he stated.

He added that the education of school children has not been interrupted as the Free SHS and free TVET are still running.

The President also reminded Ghanaians of the stable electricity supply which has taken away the hardship of “dumsor”.

“In all these, our country continues to be stable and at peace,” he indicated.