President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the quest of the Black Stars to end its trophy drought might be daunting but it is possible.

He said this statement while addressing the team at a farewell dinner on Tuesday night in Kumasi.

The senior national team, the Black Stars will compete in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The competition kicks off from January 13 to February 11 and Ghana commences its campaign on Sunday, January 14 against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Despite winning four AFCON titles, the West African country has not won the continental championship since 1982 and heads into the competition.

However, speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said, “We have to go further…and bring the 41-year drought to an end. The task might appear daunting but it is possible.”

The playing body and the technical team have left the shores of the country on Wednesday morning for the tournament.

Ghana will also face Egypt in their second Group B game before wrapping up their group games against Mozambique.

