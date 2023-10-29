Worshippers could not stand on their feet when renowned gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Peprah took to the 2023 Adom Praiz festival stage at Perez Dome Chapel.

Despite it being the choirs’ edition, Kofi Peprah charged the crowd with a medley of his songs, and the anointing and prophetic magnetism could be felt in the auditorium.

He ministered alongside the Multimedia choir.

His song, Big God, which is the favourite of many, worked magic and attracted energetic dance moves from patrons.

Patrons were indeed thrilled and had a joyous time in the presence of God.