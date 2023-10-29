The Multimedia Choir brought fire when they graced the stage of the 2023 edition of the Adom Praiz.

The host choir had patrons dancing from the beginning of their performance until the very end.

Clad in its custom suit cloth, the choir lightened up the spirits of patrons with soul-captivating songs.

The energetic group ministered medleys of songs including ‘Adom‘ by 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, Nacee’s uplifting ‘Aseda‘ and other crowd favourites.

The instrumentalists did not disappoint as they displayed their God-given talents to the glory of God.

Watch the captivating video above:

