Asante Kotoko recorded their first home win in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season against Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

The Porcupine Warriors kicked off their season on a rough note. However, the Reds recorded their first win against Accra Lions in the matchday four games.

In the matchday five games, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum made two changes to the team that beat Accra Lions FC in the last round last Monday with Baba Yahaya and Steve Dese Mukwala dropped from the squad.

Kalo Ouattara, who scored a match-winner against Lions, earned a starting role while Georges Mfegue also started the game.

Yaw Acheampong, on the other hand, also made just one alteration to the squad that triumphed over Berekum Chelsea in the Bono Derby last weekend.

Forward Bright Adjei returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a knock to replace Justus Tortsutsey.

The Porcupine Warriors got themselves in the lead after half an hour mark when Kalo Ouattara rose highest to head home a well-delivered cross from Richmond Nii Lamptey.

Aduana came back from recess as an improved side, but they failed to create meaningful opportunities in the game to even think of getting the equaliser as the Fabulous team grabbed the maximum points.

The win mean Asante Kotoko now sit 2nd on the league log with 8 points.

Prosper Narteh Ogum and his charges will be hosted by Nations FC in the matchday six games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.