Belgium qualified for next summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany thanks to a tight victory in Austria.

The winner in Vienna would qualify and Belgium took a 12th-minute lead when Timothy Castagne set up Dodi Lukebakio.

He got his second after 55 minutes, with Romelu Lukalu scoring a third soon after to make it 3-0.

Austria fought back with goals from Konrad Laimer and a Marcel Sabitzer penalty and Belgium held on despite Amadou Onana being sent off late on.

The Everton midfielder was shown his second yellow card in the 78th minute, but his country maintained their lead with 10 men.

The win leaves Belgium top of Group F on 16 points with five wins and one draw from six matches and three points clear of Austria, while third-placed Sweden only have six points from five games.

It means Belgium, who lost to eventual champions Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and were beaten by Wales at the same phase in Euro 2016, will join hosts Germany, who qualify automatically for next summer’s tournament.

Austria will join Belgium at Euro 2024 if they win in Azerbaijan on Monday.

Elsewhere on Friday, France and Portugal also booked their places in Euro 2024.