Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has commended his players following their 1-0 win over Aduana FC on Friday night.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the two-time Ghana Premier League champions at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday five games.

Ivorian forward, Kalo Ouattara scored the only goal as Kotoko recorded their second win of the ongoing 2023/24 season with an assist from Richmond Lamptey.

Dr Ogum commended his players for their consistent performance, noting that they managed to replicate their strong play from the previous match in Accra to Kumasi.

“I’m proud of the boys for their consistent performance; the way we played in Accra, they have been able to reproduce the same in Kumasi,” he said.

He acknowledged the importance of managing energy levels throughout the game and highlighted their successful adjustments to maintain their structure and change their game approach.

“You can’t keep the intensity throughout; it was all about energy distribution. I think we expended a lot of energy in the first half, and in the second half, they came in with a lot of energy, but then we kept our structure on the pitch and changed our game approach, and it worked.”

As a result of this victory, the Porcupine Warriors have climbed to the second position in the league standings with 8 points, ahead of the other matches scheduled for matchday 5.

Kotoko will be hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the matchday six games next weekend.