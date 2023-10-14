A soldier with the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who was being investigated for alleged fraud has been found dead.

The lifeless body of the soldier said to be a Lance Corporal was found in the unit’s guardroom on Friday, 0ctober 13, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

A press statement signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate said the body of the deceased soldier had since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital Mortuary.

The release said preliminary investigations indicated that the soldier, who had been under investigation for several cases of fraud, was placed in closed custody on Wednesday 11 October, 2023 at about 7:30 pm after a civilian staff reported a fraud case at his Regiment.

It said a team from the Ghana Military Police and CID personnel from the Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters had been dispatched to the scene for investigations.