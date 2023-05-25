The Matchday 32 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League kick off this weekend at the various venues.

On Friday, league leaders, Medeama SC will host relegation-threatened King Faisal at Akoon Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa on Saturday, Aduana Stars will welcome Dreams FC.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will tackle FC Samartex.

Kick-off for both games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium will host struggling Hearts of Oak.

Elsewhere at DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will host relegated Kotoku Royals.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will tackle Nsoatreman FC.

Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope will welcome Accra Lions.

Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host Bechem United.

Kick-off for the games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: