The Matchday 23 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various venues with some entertaining fixtures.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, bottom-placed Kotoku Royals will host relegation fighters, King Faisal today with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday at CAM Park, Karela United will host rejuvenated Hearts of Oak.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Bechem United. Kick-off for the Saturday games is at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Great Olympics will host their city rivals, Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City will welcome Tamale City FC.

Dreams FC will hope to return to winning ways when they tackle Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome FC Samartex 1996.

League leaders Aduana Stars will also be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Real Tamale United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko will tackle Medeama SC.

Kick-off for the games is at 15:00GMT.

Fixtures below: