Thursday was a dramatic day in Parliament. The business of the day had grown intense with arguments, especially over the approval of the report on President Akufo-Addo’s new Ministerial appointees.

It necessitated a suspension after which no consensus was reached after reconvening and sitting into the evening.

However, a comment from the Speaker Alban Bagbin threw the House into laughter.

During the debate, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin led the campaign to approve the ministers-nominees.

However, his seeming penchant for wild hand gestures whenever he was arguing on the floor appeared to have struck a nerve for the Speaker on this occasion.

Rather hilariously, Mr Bagbin exclaimed that he will get the legislator’s hand cut off.

“Deputy Majority Leader, one day I will give a directive that this your hand that you’ve been swinging, it be cut off,” he told the Effutu MP.

MPs from both the Minority and Minority burst into thunderous laughter.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, was throwing his hands in the air at Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza who was defending his side’s position to reject the new appointees.

The Minority remains firm in its decision not to approve the new ministerial appointments.

The refusal is in the Minority’s bid to have the government cut down on its size.

But Speaker of Parliament deferred the decision to today.