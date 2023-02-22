Christopher Anamalia, one of the representatives of St Thomas Aquinas at the National Science and Maths Quiz for the year 2017, has been employed as an electrical engineer by the world-renowned Apple.

This came right after he completed his master’s degree at the Arizona State University when he graduated from Ashesi University on full scholarship in Ghana.

In a short documentary that was done by Ashesi University on Christopher’s story, his mother could not hide her joy when she recounted all the stages of her son’s journey.

She also added that, the recruitment of her son at Apple has greatly lifted the financial status of her family, as things are much better than they used to be for them.