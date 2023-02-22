Asempa FM will on Friday hold a major meeting with stakeholders in the sports fraternity on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The event will take place at the Ghana Digital Centre, Accra, Circle.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Getting The Fans Back To The Stadium.’

The ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has witnessed some poor attendance at the various stadia making it difficult for clubs to get enough revenue.

Invited guests include the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Dr Ernest Yeboah Acheampong, who is a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba.

Other speakers include Ashford Tettey Oku, Kudjoe Fianno who is GHALCA chairman, Security Service heads, Ghana Supporters Union and NSA Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Prosper Harrison Addo, George Afriyie, who is a former Vice President of the FA, Fred Pappoe, among other football administrators are expected to grace the occasion.

The dialogue is on how to get the fans back to the various stadia.

Meanwhile, the second round of the Ghana Premier League started last weekend.