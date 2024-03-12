A 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) three pupil of the Blessing Academy at Afasebong, in the Atwima Kwanwoma district, got drowned in the Dwahyen River at Takyiman New Site on late Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The pupil, whose name was not given by Emmanuel Amankwah, Head Teacher of the school, for some reason, said the pupil asked permission from the school authorities to buy food from outside the school on Saturday afternoon.

However, he said that on reaching the bridge over the Dwahyen River, the pupil met some friends who were swimming in the river and invited him to join and swim.

According to Amankwah, upon getting into the river, the pupil got drowned and his friends could not save him because they were also drowning when they tried to help him.

The friends raised an alarm but when some masons who were working on a nearby building in the area got to the scene, the boy had already been swept away by the river.

When Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the scene in the evening, some good Samaritans were trying to retrieve the body from the river but to no avail.

Nana Afriyie Takyi, Nifahene of Atwima, who poured libation at the river to ensure that the body was brought to the riverbank, also confirmed this to GNA.

The Denkyemuoso Police Command visited the river in the early hours of Sunday and saw the body on the riverbank.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Atwimahene, Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, advised parents to ensure that their children do not loiter aimlessly.

He also called on private schools that have boarding facilities to ensure that the children were well-catered for and were safe in their care.

