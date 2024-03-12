The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conveyed warm greetings and sincere blessings to Muslims observing the Ramadan fasting period.

Describing Ramadan as a time for spiritual introspection, fasting, prayer, and unity, the party emphasised the importance of supporting Muslims during this sacred time.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, March 12, and signed by General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC recognised and celebrated the cultural and religious diversity of Ghana.

Fifi Kwetey

The party expressed solidarity with its Muslim brothers and sisters, reaffirming its commitment to advocating for policies that uphold equality and inclusivity.

“As Muslims around the world observe the sacred fast of Ramadan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm wishes and heartfelt blessings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ghana and beyond. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, prayer, and unity embodying values of compassion, empathy, and solidarity.”

“During this sacred month, we acknowledge and celebrate the rich cultural and religious diversity of our nation. The Muslim community’s steadfast commitment to faith, charity, and service inspires us all to strive for greater harmony and understanding in our society,” an excerpt of the statement said.

