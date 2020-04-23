The Tema police have engaged in a shootout with two robbers on a motorbike leading to the death of one and another injured.

The robbers were said to have tracked some businessmen who went to withdraw money at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly branch of Zenith Bank.

According to one of the businessmen who were attacked, he and his partner, a Lebanese are importers who deal in frozen fish at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

He explained they they went to withdraw an amount of GH¢ 123, 000.00 but some bank staff sensed danger when they saw the motorbikes outside the bank.

He said the staff advised they wait for some time but when the robbers failed to leave, the bank offered a police officer as escort.

On their way, the robbers crossed their vehicle and tried to shoot them but the police officer opened fire on them, one fled with the money but the other was shot to death.