The Coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc in the world is not a sign of end time, chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has said.

ALSO READ:

He explained that, what the world is experiencing is pestilence which the Bible said will precede the end time.

In an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the Pentecost leader underscored the need for Christians to lead the charge in cleansing the world.

He is certain the coronavirus pandemic is due to the transgressions of humanity, thus, this period should be used to win more souls for Christ.

Apostle Nyamekye said his church has already started by increasing evangelism in every nook and cranny in Ghana to ensure the world of God reached everyone.

“The end time will come when the gospel of God is heard in every corner of the world,” the Church of Pentecost Chairman added.