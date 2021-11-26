The relationship between music producer Great Ampong and his mentee, Isaac of Mentor Fame, has met a dead end as the latter has responded to some comments his boss made about him.

The two, who worked together for years, releasing back-to-back hit gospel songs since 2012, have hit hard at each other following their split.

It is unclear what led to their disbandment, but Great Ampong, in an interview, said they owe apology to him and their record label boss, Bandex.

In the interview, Ampong asserted that Isaac, together with his colleague, Cee, left the label on not-so-good terms, and that might be the reason they are yet to produce another hit song.

He went ahead to reference a Biblical story to explain his point that the two artistes dominated the spotlight because of the leaders who introduced them to the stage.

To Great Ampong, “he made them” and until that apology is tendered, they might continue living in the shadows.

Reacting to the statement in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Adomonline.com, Isaac, popularly known as Showboy, replied that Great Ampong is not God and cannot determine his success or otherwise.

Despite giving credit to Bandex, Isaac was of the view that the God who gave wisdom to Ampong to write their songs, will surely locate him.

“God has a timing for everyone,” he said as he urges Ghanaians to anticipate his comeback.