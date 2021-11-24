Radio presenter and musician, Blakk Rasta, has called out Shatta Wale on social media after the latter allegedly reported him to the police.

According to Blakk Rasta, he has since been reporting himself regularly to the Ghana Police after Shatta Wale reported him over a matter.

Taking to Twitter, Blakk Rasta asked Shatta Wale to be plain if he isn’t going to follow the case anymore because he is tired of going to the station only to meet Shatta Wale’s absence.

He wrote: @shattawalegh, Charlie the police you go report me, I go saa you no dey come. You pull out anaa? I dey busy like you norr. Make we finish what you start, bro![SIC].

Meanwhile, it’s unclear why Shatta Wale would report Blakk Rasta to the police but several reports claim the radio presenter said some unprintable words about the Shatta Movement boss, hence the action.

Shatta Wale is yet to speak on the matter.