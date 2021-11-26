Former Berekum Chelsea and TP Mazemba midfielder, Gladson Awako, has opened up on the reason why he hasn’t made his Hearts of Oak debut yet.

The 30-year-old signed for the reigning champions in August this year for a fee of GH₵100,000 in a two-year deal but left the team’s camp after three weeks.

Local reports claimed that the players’ act was due to spiritual problems he encountered signing his two-year deal with the Phobians.

However, the U-20 World Cup winner resumed training on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, joining his teammates in camp ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup match against Saoura FC.

In an interview on TV3’s GPL express, Awako disclosed what accounted for his absence.

The former Great Olympics playmaker disclosed that ill health was to account for his absence from the camp of the Ghanaian Premier League champions.

He said ‘running stomach’ caused his surprise three months absence from the club.

“When I joined, I wasn’t well, which my teammates were all aware, the team manager was aware as well, the coaches were all aware that I wasn’t well because I was having serious running stomach and other things.

“I asked for permission from the club and they granted me that permission to go and treat myself. I don’t believe there was any other thing like what people were saying was totally different.

“I have not been able to say anything since this speculation came out that ‘I said this, I said that. I never ever said I’m having these problems or I’m having this and that. I’ve never said anything. So I’m sorry I don’t know where these speculations were coming from,” he said.

Awako could make his debut for Hearts of Oak against JS Saoura on Sunday, November 28.