Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, renowned for his roles in various Kumawood movies, has brought joy to his fans on TikTok with a hilarious dance video.

In the video, Yaw Dabo sported a stylish all-black funeral attire and energetically danced to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums.

He showcased his dance skills by attempting the popular traditional Kete dance, but his rendition was far from perfect, adding an extra layer of amusement. With a few stumbles and missed steps, Yaw Dabo’s dance moves became even funnier, causing his followers to burst into laughter.

The TikTok video swiftly gained attention, drawing viewers to the comment section where they expressed their delight. Many users flooded the comments space with laughing emojis to convey their appreciation for Yaw Dabo’s humorous take on the traditional dance. The actor’s infectious energy and enthusiasm in his performance won over the hearts of his fans, who couldn’t resist joining in the laughter.

