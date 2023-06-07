NLC summons GBC staff over industrial action

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has issued summons to staff members of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

This is in response to a threat of industrial action by the members.

The summon comes after the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) filed a notice with the NLC regarding the planned strike by GBC workers.

In light of the situation, the NLC has directed both the GBC workers and the FWSC to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for a hearing to address the issues in dispute.

Over the past few weeks, a standoff has unfolded between GBC workers and the FWSC following the discontinuation of allowances to certain GBC employees by the FWSC through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

In a statement released by the NLC, it was noted, “We have received a complaint, dated 5th June 2023, filed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), notifying the National Labour Commission of a threat of strike by the staff of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). According to the notice, ‘the workers have threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions unless the FWSC restores the payment of allowances to some staff of GBC that it had withheld’.”

The NLC invoked its authority under Section 139 of the Labour Act (2003), Act 651, and consequently summoned the involved parties to appear before the Commission today for the resolution of the disputed matters.

In light of this intervention, the Commission says GBC staff are advised to refrain from taking any intended action and to adhere to the scheduled hearing.

The parties involved are requested to take note of these instructions accordingly.