Popular Kumawood actor and owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has warmly received Spanish football agent Xavi Hildago in Kumasi.

Hildago, a director at World Sports Academy (WOSPAC), arrived in Kumasi on Saturday, June 10, 2023, to attend a “Justify Your Inclusion” event organized by Dabo.

A video shared on Dabo’s Instagram page captured the actor’s meeting with Hildago at the Kumasi International Airport.

After exchanging greetings, Dabo guided his guest to a nearby Toyota Hilux Pickup and accompanied him to the event venue.

“Welcome to Asanteman (Asante Kingdom),” Dabo expressed to Hildago, extending his warm hospitality.