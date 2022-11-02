Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has resumed full training with Strasbourg after recovering from an injury.

The central defender picked up the injury during his side’s 2-2 league game against Toulouse last month.

After sitting out the stalemate with Olympique Marseille over the weekend, concerns grew over the possibility of the player returning to full fitness with just days left to the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

However, the fears have been calmed following Djiku’s return to training on Wednesday, November 2.

The 28-year-old has been important figure in the Black Stars team since making his debut and was instrumental in the playoff win over Nigeria to book a place at the Mundial.

Djiku is expected to be involved in Strasbourg’s next game when they face Ajaccio away from home on Saturday.