Alexander Djiku has rejoined his teammates for training ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The central defender returned to the squad on Saturday after missing the first two days of training due to an arm injury. Djiku looked fresh and determined during Sunday’s session.

Otto Addo’s team began training on Friday, preparing for the away match against Mali in Bamako and the home game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 6 and 10, respectively.

Since his debut in October 2020, Djiku, a former Strasbourg player, has been a key player in Coach Otto Addo’s lineup, consistently delivering outstanding performances.

Djiku has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for Ghana.

Ghana, currently 4th in Group I, will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, before facing the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Black Stars must win these games to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.