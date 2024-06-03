Ghana Football Association (FA) President Kurt Okraku has assured the Black Stars of the country’s support as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Speaking to the players at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024, after their first training session, Okraku highlighted the importance of the upcoming matches.

He expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to deliver a strong performance in Bamako, the capital of Mali, during their crucial first game.

“The importance of these two assignments, I believe, is not lost on anyone of you. All of you know how important it is for us to get back on track. I trust you! The nation trusts all of you! The whole of Ghana is behind all of you and it is important we stay keenly focused on the two games that lie ahead of us,” he said.

“I believe we will go to Mali with all the confidence and quality that we have and put up a good performance that will give us the desired result. This is possible.

“After that, we come back to our beloved Kumasi and, God willing, finish off the CAR game. On behalf of the FA and Ghanaians, I wish all of us well. Let’s train well and get ready for the trip to Bamako,” he added.

The qualifier against Mali is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, kicking off at 19:00. Following that, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Currently sitting 4th in Group I, the Black Stars aim to secure victories in both games to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.