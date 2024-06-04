Former Ghana international, Stephen Appiah is hoping Alexander Djiku’s game will improve under new Fenerbahce head coach, Jose Mourinho.



Djiku will play under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss next season.

Reacting to Jose Mourinho’s arrival at the club, Appiah, who is a legend of the Turkish Super Lig expressed hope that Djiku’s tenure under Mourinho would be fruitful.

He highlighted Mourinho’s track record of coaching successful African players, such as Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, and Mikel Obi.

“As you rightly said, Jose Mourinho has been very good with African players and I think everyone he’s worked with proves themselves including Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi and a lot of them,” Appiah, who is a former Black Stars skipper told Responsible Gambling.

“We have Djiku who has been able to win the hearts of the fans with the way he carries himself around and the way he approaches the game and I hope that with the arrival of Mourinho, he will be able to take his game to the next level.”

Stephen Appiah amassed over 60 league appearances for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008. During his time with the Turkish giants, the former Ghana captain clinched two titles: the 2006/07 Turkish Super League and the 2007 Turkish Super Cup.