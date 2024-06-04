Students and teachers of Asuafu R/C Primary School in the Tain District of the Bono Region were met with a disturbing sight as they returned from a long weekend.

An unknown individual had defecated and deliberately spread it all over the chalkboard in the Basic 5 classroom.

This shocking discovery forced the suspension of lessons for the affected students.

The headmaster, along with some Basic 5 students, took immediate action to clean and sanitize the classroom.

According to reports, there have been previous instances where unknown persons had defecated and left it under pupils’ desks.

The ongoing problem has been heightened due to the poor structure of the school building, which makes it difficult for the authorities to control access and prevent such incidents.

The lack of proper facilities and security measures has left the school vulnerable to these disruptive and unsanitary acts.

The school authorities are appealing for support from the District Education office and other stakeholders to address these challenges and prevent future occurrences.

