straitPay, a pioneering neobanking company dedicated to transforming financial transactions in Africa, successfully participated as an exhibitor at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com). During the event, straitPay showcased its latest innovative product, straitPay for Business, designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

GITEX AFRICA 2024, held on May 29, 2024, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from around the globe. straitPay was thrilled to be part of this prestigious event, highlighting its commitment to enhancing financial connectivity and promoting economic growth in Africa. straitPay invited all attendees of GITEX AFRICA 2024 to visit its booth to learn more about how straitPay for Business is transforming financial operations for SMEs. Together, we can unlock the full potential of African businesses and contribute to a more connected and prosperous future.

straitPay for Business is a game-changing service tailored to meet the unique needs of African SMEs. This platform allows businesses to conduct seamless cross-border transactions, manage multi-currency wallets, and invest in African markets with unprecedented ease and efficiency. With straitPay for Business, SMEs can now navigate the complexities of international trade without worrying about fluctuating exchange rates or complex banking procedures.

straitPay for Business offers a range of innovative features, including:

– Multi-Currency Wallets: Businesses can manage and transact in multiple currencies, simplifying financial operations across different markets.

– Recurring Payment Links: Let your customers send funds directly to your straitPay wallet with no fees or charges.

– Intra-Africa Payments: Facilitating easy payments and fund transfers within the continent, promoting intra-African trade and economic collaboration.

“At straitPay, our vision is to break down financial&trade barriers and create a seamless environment that fosters ease of payment for goods&services instantly from anywhere in Africa.” said Kele Okafor, CEO of straitPay.

Since its inception, straitPay has achieved significant milestones, including winning the London Startup Award in 2023 and launching straitPay for Business in 2024. The platform has expanded its reach to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Benin, and Ivory Coast. It recently obtained a Money Service Business (MSB) license in Canada and a banking licence in Nigeria

About straitPay:

straitPay is a leading neobanking company dedicated to simplifying payments and investment in Africa. Our platform offers seamless cross-border payments, multi-currency wallets, and investment opportunities in African markets. We empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an interconnected world, promoting economic growth and financial inclusivity across the continent.

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom | Offices in Canada, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, , Rwanda, and Tanzania.

