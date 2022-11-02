Former manager of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has leaked what he claims are the artiste’s features on the tracks for the upcoming album, Gift of God (GOG).

In a post on Facebook, Bullgod posted the list of collaborators which he told fans to expect when the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker releases the yet-again delayed album.

The five features he released included American RnB superstar John Legend. According to Bullgod, that feature was made possible by the founder of Fantasy Entertainment (Fantasy Dome) Lesley.

It also features one of the UK’s biggest stars and ex-girlfriend of Burna Boy, Stefflon Don.

The GOG album he claimed will also feature two of Jamaica’s celebrated artistes; Vybz Cartel and Popcaan.

Nigeria’s Naira Marley he added also makes an appearance on the album.

Bullgod released the supposed features in his ongoing feud with Shatta Wale. This comes after Shatta Wale told Bullgod to refrain from referring to himself as his former manager.

Shatta Wale was not pleased his former “employee” called him out after Burna Boy was spotted in DJ Khaled’s home following the success of ‘Last Last’.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote “I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today. Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you, and I was paying you #differentartiste.”

But in his post, Bullgod told Shatta Wale, “insulting me won’t make you top charts around the world and will not earn you headline spots on events as well. YOU ARE WRESTLING AGAINST TIME — and no man has ever won that battle. You have lost already — time has beaten you.”

The Bullhaus Entertainment CEO urged Shatta Wale to release the album for his fans and as a boost for his career.

“I am at my family house and improperly dressed in my cheap jalabia — come beat me,” Bullgod wrote.

He added that despite their difference he still appreciates Shatta Wale noting “Love always bro. For life is for life.”

Check out the original post below:

MORE: