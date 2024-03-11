The students and staff of Worawora Senior High School in the Oti Region are appealing to the government to complete the abandoned classrooms and dormitory on their campus.

The school, established some years ago, has been facing challenges due to incomplete infrastructure, hindering the learning and living conditions of the students.

A visit to the school by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu revealed that, the abandoned classrooms and dormitory, started several years ago, have been left unfinished, leaving the school with inadequate facilities to accommodate the growing student population.

This has resulted in overcrowded classrooms and dormitories, making it difficult for students to focus on their studies and affecting their overall academic performance.

The school, recognized for its excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, is facing a major setback due to incomplete infrastructure.

Speaking to the headmaster of the school, he called on the government to prioritize completing the abandoned classrooms and dormitory, as it is crucial for the school’s development and students’ well-being.

He believes that having adequate facilities will create a conducive learning environment and improve the overall quality of education at the school.

Some students who spoke to Adom News were hopeful that their appeal to the government will be heard and that necessary steps will be taken to address the infrastructure challenges in the school.

They believe that investing in education is crucial for the country’s development and that providing students with necessary facilities will help them reach their full potential.

The students added that, it is time for the government to prioritize education and invest in the future of the students at Worawora Senior High School.

Completing the abandoned classrooms and dormitory is a crucial step towards providing students with a conducive learning environment and ensuring their safety and well-being.

The students eagerly await the government’s response and are hopeful for a positive outcome.

