A 28-year-old woman, Naana Abban has been robbed in a daylight robbery at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Reports indicate that, the incident happened on Thursday April 13, 2023 after she withdrew money from the Kasoa branch of Access Bank.

Speaking to Adom News, Naana said she withdrew GHS1,200 from the bank. From the bank, she boarded a taxi but was unknowingly being followed.

Shortly after she sat in the taxi, Naana said two men joined and pointed guns at her, demanding she hands over the money.

The robbers, she said also took away her mobile phones and ID cards.

Naana reported the matter at the Kasoa District Police Command where her statement was taken, pending investigations.