The Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has said they are not aware of any naked demonstration against parliamentary aspirant, John Dumelo.

An executive member of the women’s wing, Victoria Naema Abdulai, who made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday called on Ghanaians to disregard the report.

“We have no idea where this report is coming from. Nothing like that is happening so the public should just disregard that report. If there are concerned women planning to demonstrate, we are not part,” she said.

There are reports that, some NDC members in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are fuming with anger over what they alleged to be attempts to impose a parliamentary candidate on them.

The enraged grassroots, including women’s groups in all 13 wards of the constituency, are threatening a naked demonstration in response to attempts by faceless party officials to disqualify two of the three candidates who have filed to contest in the parliamentary primary, thereby allowing the third candidate, actor John Dumelo to go unopposed.

Reacting to this, Victoria Abdulai said naked demonstration is not the solution to the problem.

Rather, she urged the aggrieved members to use internal channels to have their concerns addressed.

“Even if there is confusion, I don’t believe we will do any naked demo because our laws work in the party and we can channel our grievances to the rightful authorities to deal with the matter. We have met with the chairman and he has agreed to meet us and ensure that any issue is resolved,” she added.

