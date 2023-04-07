Award winning Ghanaian actor and now politician, John Dumelo is cautioning the Akufo- Addo government to be wary of the iron fist style of leadership to avoid incurring the wrath of the youth.

In a tweet earlier on April 6, the actor condemned the new tax bill passed by Parliament and pending presidential assent for a 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery and game of chance winnings.

Mr. Dumelo said it was quite unfortunate how government wants to burden citizens with taxes other than creating jobs.

“Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late,” he stated.

Betting, lottery and game of chance winnings will become subject to a 10% withholding tax at the point of payout when President Akufo-Addo assents and gazette’s the new tax bills passed by Parliament recently. Betting companies will also have a 20% tax on all revenue.

The betting industry has experienced tremendous growth in Ghana over the past decade, with several companies setting up shops in the country.

However, there have been mixed reactions with critics citing addictions as a disapproval for the scheme.