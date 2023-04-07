Controversial Nollywood actress, Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa, popularly known as Sarah Martins, has advised ladies not to be scared of snatching married men from their wives.

This, she explained is because some wives are lousy and careless.

She said men deserve to be loved by other ladies if they were not getting it from their women.

The actress made this post her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 5,2023.

Ms. Martins, however, cautioned men to be careful because women could be snatched too.

She wrote, “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserves to be loved right. Same goes to women…Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right.”

