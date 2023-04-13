Muslims, Christians come together for Iftar at Jubilee House

The 2023 edition of the Jubilee House Iftar has been held in Accra, with a host of dignitaries from diverse religious backgrounds attending.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, led the government guest list, which included Ministers of State and senior officials at the Presidency, to welcome the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the leadership of the Muslim Community.

Also present were MPs, Members of the Council of State, the Diplomatic Corpe and some members of the clergy, who led a fair number of Christians present.

The Iftar is the traditional evening meal to break the Ramadan fast, and it is normally held in groups to bring people, families and communities together.

Many countries around the world, including the United States, organise Iftars at their respective seats of governments during Ramadan. In Ghana, the Jubilee House Iftar was introduced by President Akufo-Addo in 2017 and it has since been held every year, except in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said the institution of the Iftar has enabled the government to further its engagements with religious groups for harmony.

“The historic institution of the Jubilee House Iftar, after we assumed office in 2017, reflects its importance, and the significance our government attaches to our engagements with religious groups, in our quest to promote harmony among our people,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He added: “The month of Ramadan is a period of devotion, sacrifice and togetherness, and the Iftar, as we all know, is a time during Ramadan, which defines the essence of unity, as we have all gathered here from diverse backgrounds, including our Christian brothers, for a meal to break the day’s fast and also pray for our nation Ghana.”

A former Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Dr Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, reflected on the beautiful relationship between Muslims and Christians in the country, and commended the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for providing leadership which has greatly contributed to the harmonious relationship.

Both the National Chief Imam and Apostle Dr Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani said separate prayers for the country.