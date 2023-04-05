The Greater Accra Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indefinitely rescheduled the vetting of parliamentary aspirants for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

No reason has been given for this decision.

However, Greater Accra Region Communications Officer of the party, Jerry Johnson said all other aspirants in constituencies will be vetted by the close of Wednesday, April 5.

Members of the Committee said they were waiting for instructions from the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the next move for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The contenders for the May 13 primaries for that Constituency are Jonn Dumelo, who bore the flag of the party in 2020, Fred Nuamah and Moses Barfi Acheampong.

The three picked forms when nominations opened in February.

ALSO READ:

Already, some aspirants who picked nomination forms have been disqualified following the vetting which began across the country on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Those disqualified have been requested to appeal the decisions if they so wish.