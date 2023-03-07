A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for sucking the penis of a five-month-old baby at Ekumfi Narkwa in the Central Region.



It is unclear what the woman’s motivation was for engaging in such reprehensible conduct which has been roundly condemned by residents.



The woman, Esi Aya, who is said to be married and a mother of three, was captured in a video sucking the penis of the baby for about two minutes while he lay innocently on a mat.

What was shocking was that some other women who witnessed the act looked on while the action was ongoing, and were heard laughing and running commentary, and also took a video of it.



The mother of the baby was reported to have said that she was in her room when she was called to come and see what was being done to her son.

The attention of other community members was drawn to the issue and after they saw the video recording they dragged her to the chief’s palace for her to explain her conduct.













