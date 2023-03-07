The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Henry Ernest Norgbey, has condemned the military brutality in the constituency.

Members of the Ashaiman Community woke up to a military invasion and brutality in the aftermath of an alleged killing of a military officer days ago.

But, reacting to the reprisal attack, the MP for the area, Henry Ernest Norgbey, said the action of the military was unlawful and unwarranted.

On the murder of the military officer, the MP called for a thorough investigation into getting the perpetrators to book, but condemned the abuse of the rights of the (some) innocent people of the area.

To him, the high command of the the military should be aware of the action, but wondered the magnitude of military equipment, busses and a helicopter to traumatise the people, describing it as unlawful, and wondered who sanctioned the action.

According to the MP, workers had been indoors, young people have been made to drink dirty ground water and the brutality was out of place.

Mr Norgbey called on the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to do the needful and asked the police to up their game to investigate the matter.

What more, the legislator said all attempts to get the security high ranks to be briefed have proved unsuccessful.

“Getting the same civilians you are supposed to protect into that inhumane treatment with war accoutrements and roping everyone innocently was not the right thing to do,” he asserted.