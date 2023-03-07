Military presence and recklessness have replaced the serenity of Ashaiman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

This is in connection with the alleged murder of a military man who was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

In a counter action, some military men have since Monday dawn terrorized the community and subjected some residents to serious beatings.

This, Dancehall act Stonebwoy has unequivocally condemned as he calls on the townsmen of Ashaiman as well as the military for calm.

The Ashaiman ‘youth president’, who is currently in New York, said he woke up to the news which he indicated is not in the right direction.

He is against all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether relating to the brutalization of civilians or the unlawful killing of the member of the armed forces.

He pleaded for peace to reign while persons culpable are fished out and made to face the full rigours of the law.

Meanwhile, other dignified leaders responsible for that jurisdiction including the Member of Parliament, Ernest Henry Norgbey, have called for calm.

Soldier allegedly killed at Ashaiman

Soldiers allegedly storm Ashaiman after murder of colleague

