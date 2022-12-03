A 67-year-old woman, Antie Aba Yaa, has been found hanging in an uncompleted building at her own house at Nkusukum, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

She was found hanging dead on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Speaking in an interview, a daughter of the deceased, Sister Esi, said she woke up early in the morning going for jogging and her mother was nowhere to be found, but she thought her mother had gone out to visit a neighbour.

After she returned from the jogging she noticed that her mother is still not in the house so she began searching for her.

Upon searching, she noticed that there were signs that an activity had happened in the house, hence she went nearer and found that the 67-year-old woman was hanging.

She was hanged with a sponge sitting half naked, leaving residents to suspect that she was killed.

According to her, the incident has left residents with fear and hence called on the police to beef up security in the area.

Meanwhile, police at Mankessim have conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.