A 20-year-old woman is battling for her life after her co-tenant nearly chopped off her head in a fight at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Awutu Bereku District Police Command has launched a hunt for a 30-year-old lady, Philomena, who committed the heinous crime.

Speaking to Adom News, the victim, Mariama Sulley, revealed that the suspect threatened to attack her after she (the victim) fought the suspect’s friend some months ago.

Mariama Sulley recounted that last month the suspect attacked her while she was preparing food and the matter was later settled at the Awutu Bereku Police Station.

The victim said the suspect attacked her with a sharp knife while she was brushing her teeth.

She was rushed to Saint Gregory Hospital for treatment.

The mother of the victim, Victoria Amponsah, appealed to Ghana police and Ghanaians to help find the suspect so that justice can be served.

The Awutu Bereku District police command says it will work tirelessly to apprehend the suspect.

ALSO READ: